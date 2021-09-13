Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $341.91 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Constellation has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $341.91 million and $4.24 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Constellation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00152151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043112 BTC.

About Constellation

DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.