Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Receives $2,116.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,116.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded up $15.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,755.74. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,619.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,506.14. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $1,003.35 and a 12 month high of $1,841.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 55.12%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

