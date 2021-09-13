Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.81.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR traded up $1.36 on Monday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,629. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.