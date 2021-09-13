Contrasting Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) & Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12% Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.92%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.24 $6.36 million $1.18 14.11 Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

