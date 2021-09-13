Contrasting iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) & Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iRobot and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|iRobot
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1.80
|Traeger
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
Insider and Institutional Ownership
87.4% of iRobot shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of iRobot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares iRobot and Traeger’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|iRobot
|$1.43 billion
|1.64
|$147.07 million
|$3.10
|26.91
|Traeger
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
iRobot has higher revenue and earnings than Traeger.
Profitability
This table compares iRobot and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|iRobot
|6.84%
|11.66%
|8.09%
|Traeger
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
iRobot beats Traeger on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About iRobot
iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
About Traeger
Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
