Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.95 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.62.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $115.65 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

