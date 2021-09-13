Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their buy rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock.

CMMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised Copper Mountain Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.09.

TSE:CMMC opened at C$3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$5.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.59. The company has a market cap of C$690.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold a total of 306,400 shares of company stock worth $1,145,007 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

