Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $1.78 price target on the stock.

Copperbank Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.14.

Get Copperbank Resources alerts:

In other Copperbank Resources news, Director John Gianni Kovacevic bought 75,000 shares of Copperbank Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$28,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,428,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,410,800. Insiders acquired 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,125 in the last 90 days.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Copperbank Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperbank Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.