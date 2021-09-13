Core & Main (CNM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect Core & Main to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNM opened at $27.40 on Monday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $30.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

