Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Corteva stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,055. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,820,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,110,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $667,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corteva by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after buying an additional 975,906 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

