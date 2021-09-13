Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $459.35. The company had a trading volume of 45,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.31 and a 200 day moving average of $390.66. The company has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

