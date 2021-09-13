Coty (NYSE:COTY) vs. Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Financial Comparison

Coty (NYSE:COTY) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Coty and Human Pheromone Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coty 1 6 4 1 2.42 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coty presently has a consensus price target of $9.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. Given Coty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coty is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

Coty has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.57, indicating that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coty and Human Pheromone Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coty $4.63 billion 1.36 -$201.30 million $0.20 41.15 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Human Pheromone Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coty.

Profitability

This table compares Coty and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coty -6.06% 4.80% 1.05% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Coty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Coty beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coty

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances. The Luxury segment comprises of prestige fragrances, premium skincare, and premium cosmetics. The Professional Beauty segment consists hair and nail care products for salon professionals. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

