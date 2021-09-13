Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

BASE opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

