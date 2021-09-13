Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COWEN GROUP, INC., through its operating subsidiaries, provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services to companies and institutional investor clients in the healthcare, technology, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, consumer and alternative energy sectors. Cowen’s asset management business includes teams based in the U.S. and the U.K. Cowen’s U.S. team focuses on a growth-oriented investment style centered on small and mid-sized companies based primarily in North America. Cowen’s U.K. team provides traditional asset management products, focusing on a global equity strategy. Cowen’s alternative asset management business consists of Cowen Healthcare Royalty Partners, which invests principally in commercial-stage biopharmaceutical products and companies, and Cowen Capital Partners, which manages a portfolio of middle market private equity investments for third party investors. “

Shares of NASDAQ COWN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.47. The company had a trading volume of 348,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,528. Cowen has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $390.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Cowen will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,084,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cowen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter worth $46,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

