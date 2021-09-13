Credit Agricole S A Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 753,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Argus boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

