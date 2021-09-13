Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $268.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,667 shares of company stock worth $6,688,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.