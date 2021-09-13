Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 211,295 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SEDG stock opened at $268.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.95.
In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,667 shares of company stock worth $6,688,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
