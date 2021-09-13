Credit Agricole S A Has $48,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in The AES were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The AES by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in The AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of The AES by 3.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The AES by 3.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AES opened at $23.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

