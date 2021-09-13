Credit Agricole S A Sells 286 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Biogen were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 149,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $299.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $337.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

