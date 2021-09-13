Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Network International (LON:NETW)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 471.20 ($6.16).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of LON:NETW opened at GBX 362.50 ($4.74) on Friday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 459.90 ($6.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 389.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00.

In other news, insider Nandan Mer acquired 80,885 shares of Network International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.