Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Set at C$6.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) has been given a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.93. 6,643,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,705. The firm has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

