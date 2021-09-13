Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 price target on Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.54.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.91. 6,568,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,705. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 1.27. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

