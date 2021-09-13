Critical Analysis: SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AudioCodes and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 1 0 1 0 2.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

AudioCodes presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Given AudioCodes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AudioCodes is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares AudioCodes and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 14.31% 21.02% 12.27% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $220.77 million 4.70 $27.25 million $1.15 27.58 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 10.61 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AudioCodes beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications. The company was founded by Shabtai Adlersberg in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

