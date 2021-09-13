Critical Contrast: Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) & First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lakeland Financial and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 39.42% 14.44% 1.60% First BanCorp. 23.52% 10.30% 1.16%

Dividends

Lakeland Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lakeland Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lakeland Financial and First BanCorp.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 6.94 $84.34 million $3.30 19.94 First BanCorp. $804.21 million 3.20 $102.27 million $0.44 28.07

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeland Financial. Lakeland Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First BanCorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lakeland Financial and First BanCorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 First BanCorp. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus price target of $58.91, indicating a potential downside of 10.46%. Given Lakeland Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Financial is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats First BanCorp. on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment consists of the company’s lending and other services for large customers represented by specialized and middle-market clients and the public sector. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment includes consumer lending and deposit-taking activities conducted mainly through FirstBank’s branch network in Puerto Rico. The Mortgage Banking segment focuses on the origination, sale, and servicing of a variety of residential mortgage loan products and related hedging activities. The Treasury and Investments segment deals with treasury and investment management functions. The United States Operations segment represents all banking activities conducted by FirstBank on the United States mainland. The Virgin Islands Operations segment includes all banking activities conducted by FirstBank in

