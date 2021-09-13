Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist started coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.99. 977,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $161,630,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $153,984,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 42.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

