Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Cryoport reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Cryoport stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $625,681.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,750 shares of company stock worth $36,624,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,292,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $144,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

