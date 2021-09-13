CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) is Edgestream Partners L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 172.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467,675 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.83. 325,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

