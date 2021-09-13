cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $255,890.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for about $11,740.34 or 0.25935860 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $117.40 million and approximately $255,890.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00151627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00013680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.10 or 0.00738077 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

