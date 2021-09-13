CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,958 shares of company stock worth $6,270,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 253,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

