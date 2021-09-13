Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.15

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 166116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

