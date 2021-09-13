CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 28.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the first quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

CyrusOne stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,925.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

