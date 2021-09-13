Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,282,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,616,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 260,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYTK opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $145,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.09.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

