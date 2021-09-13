DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of BayCom in a research note issued on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.66.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $20.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $192.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.05. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BayCom by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BayCom by 37.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 146.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.