Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,583 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

JNJ stock opened at $166.97 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.58 and its 200 day moving average is $167.13. The firm has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

