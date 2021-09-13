Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 80,309 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $26,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.