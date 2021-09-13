Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,830 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

Shares of CI stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.