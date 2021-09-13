Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lear by 32.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Lear by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $845,686,000 after purchasing an additional 175,030 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.43.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.35 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

