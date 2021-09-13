Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 15,898 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,898 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,889,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $120,218,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

AVY opened at $224.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $115.77 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

