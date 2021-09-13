Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $329.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $201.44 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

