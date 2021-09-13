DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $248,383.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008097 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About DAOventures

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

