Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

NYSE:DAR opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

