DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,151. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in DaVita by 10,677.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.60. 561,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average is $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 1-year low of $80.85 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.