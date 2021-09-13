DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on DVA. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.83.
Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.
In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
