DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DVA. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.83.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $123.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.26. DaVita has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.