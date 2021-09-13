Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,724,000 after buying an additional 25,303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,365,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $744,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 86,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $415.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $198.60 and a 12-month high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total value of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock worth $4,258,416 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.