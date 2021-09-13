Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DM stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. 103,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,630,111. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.28. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

