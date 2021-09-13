Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Financial Review

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Dundee Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Wohnen 184.68% 11.42% 5.04% Dundee Precious Metals 34.04% 24.80% 20.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Wohnen and Dundee Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Wohnen $956.71 million 23.28 $1.72 billion $4.72 13.12 Dundee Precious Metals $609.60 million 1.89 $196.00 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Wohnen has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee Precious Metals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Wohnen and Dundee Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Wohnen 0 2 4 0 2.67 Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.06%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than Deutsche Wohnen.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Deutsche Wohnen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management. The Disposals segment includes all aspects of the preparation; and execution of the sale of residential units from property portfolio as part of the ongoing portfolio optimization and streamlining process. The Nursing and Assisted Living segment markets and manages nursing and residential care homes as well as services for the care of the senior citizens who live in these homes. Deutsche Wohnen was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. It also holds interests in various developing gold, silver, and copper exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

