DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $142.70 or 0.00319559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $11,672.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

