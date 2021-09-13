DIA Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.20 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, DIA has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a total market cap of $81.20 million and $31.03 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA coin can now be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00004347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

DIA Coin Profile

DIA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

