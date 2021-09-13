Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $3,751,548.20 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80.

On Wednesday, September 1st, A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $7,401,517.64.

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05.

DLR stock opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

