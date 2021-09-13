DinoSwap Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $729,227.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00075984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00123169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.20 or 0.00173291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,147.26 or 1.00046859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.19 or 0.07186951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.97 or 0.00886334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DinoSwap’s total supply is 103,864,555 coins and its circulating supply is 27,752,734 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DinoSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DinoSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

