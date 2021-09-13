Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,122,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 30,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $120.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $51.74 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its 200-day moving average is $114.59.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

